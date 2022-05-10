Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Hawks, Bucks set for preseason games in Abu Dhabi
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Hawks, Bucks set for preseason games in Abu Dhabi

Hawks, Bucks set for preseason games in Abu Dhabi

FILE PHOTO: Apr 26, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) and guard Delon Wright (0) stand on the court during the first half in game five of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

10 May 2022 10:27PM (Updated: 10 May 2022 10:27PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Two preseason games between the Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks are scheduled to be played in Abu Dhabi in October, marking the first NBA competition in the United Arab Emirates and Arabian Gulf.

The games are slated to be played at Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, Oct. 6 and Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, the NBA announced Tuesday.

Dubbed by the league as Abu Dhabi Games 2022, fans can register for a chance to purchase tickets at a later date.

Broadcasts of the games are planned via NBA League Pass and multiple international services that would bring the action to fans in more than 200 countries and territories around the world on television, digital media and social media, the league said.

-Field Level Media

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us