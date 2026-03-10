Hayden named Gujarat Titans' batting coach ahead of IPL 2026

(Corrects media packaging information; no change to text)

March 10 : Former Australia great Matthew Hayden has been appointed Gujarat Titans' batting coach for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season, the franchise announced on Tuesday.

Hayden, a two-times World Cup-winning batter, represented Australia across 273 international matches across formats, scoring over 15,000 international runs, and garnered a reputation for his explosive style of play.

“Good batting applies pressure. Great batting owns the game. That’s the standard we want to set at Gujarat Titans," Hayden said in a statement.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Hayden played 32 matches for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, finishing his stint by helping them lift the title in 2010. He also claimed the Orange Cap in 2009 after scoring 572 runs in 12 games.

"His (Matthew's) experience at the highest level, coupled with his ability to mentor emerging talent, will be instrumental in shaping our batting identity for the seasons ahead," Gujarat Titans Director of Cricket Vikram Solanki added.

The IPL 2026 will begin on March 28.