Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Hayden rescues point for Newcastle in 1-1 draw against Brighton
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Hayden rescues point for Newcastle in 1-1 draw against Brighton

Hayden rescues point for Newcastle in 1-1 draw against Brighton
Soccer Football - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Newcastle United - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - November 6, 2021 Newcastle United's Isaac Hayden scores their first goal Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
Hayden rescues point for Newcastle in 1-1 draw against Brighton
Soccer Football - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Newcastle United - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - November 6, 2021 Brighton & Hove Albion's Leandro Trossard scores their first goal from the penalty spot Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
07 Nov 2021 03:49AM (Updated: 07 Nov 2021 04:39AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BRIGHTON, England: Brighton & Hove Albion forward Leandro Trossard's first-half goal was cancelled out by Newcastle United's Isaac Hayden as the two sides played out a 1-1 draw at the Amex Stadium on Saturday that extended the visitors' winless start to the season.

The draw kept Brighton in sixth place in the Premier League table with 17 points from 11 games. Newcastle are second from bottom on five points.

After a dull start, the game came to life in the 22nd minute when Trossard was brought down by Ciaran Clark and awarded a penalty following a lengthy VAR check. The Belgium international stepped up himself to blast the spot-kick past Karl Darlow.

Brighton dominated the ball as Newcastle failed to create any openings, registering no shots on target in the first half.

Trossard came close to adding a second immediately after the restart but his low drive was kept out by Darlow before Newcastle equalised in the 66th minute through midfielder Hayden, who volleyed home from close range.

Brighton ended the game with 10 men and centre half Lewis Dunk in goal after keeper Robert Sanchez was sent off for fouling Callum Wilson just outside the area with the striker clear on goal.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us