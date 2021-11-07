Hayden rescues point for Newcastle in 1-1 draw against Brighton

BRIGHTON, England: Brighton & Hove Albion forward Leandro Trossard's first-half goal was cancelled out by Newcastle United's Isaac Hayden as the two sides played out a 1-1 draw at the Amex Stadium on Saturday that extended the visitors' winless start to the season.

The draw kept Brighton in sixth place in the Premier League table with 17 points from 11 games. Newcastle are second from bottom on five points.

After a dull start, the game came to life in the 22nd minute when Trossard was brought down by Ciaran Clark and awarded a penalty following a lengthy VAR check. The Belgium international stepped up himself to blast the spot-kick past Karl Darlow.

Brighton dominated the ball as Newcastle failed to create any openings, registering no shots on target in the first half.

Trossard came close to adding a second immediately after the restart but his low drive was kept out by Darlow before Newcastle equalised in the 66th minute through midfielder Hayden, who volleyed home from close range.

Brighton ended the game with 10 men and centre half Lewis Dunk in goal after keeper Robert Sanchez was sent off for fouling Callum Wilson just outside the area with the striker clear on goal.