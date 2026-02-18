Hayes picks US squad for SheBelieves Cup eyeing World Cup bid

Feb 17 : U.S. women's coach Emma Hayes has selected a 26-player squad for next month's SheBelieves Cup with one eye firmly on World Cup qualifying, naming her first team without any uncapped players since taking charge two years ago.

The tournament, featuring expanded squads for the first time, will serve as crucial preparation for the Americans' qualifying campaign later this year, Hayes said on Tuesday.

"The SheBelieves Cup is a fantastic tournament which gives us the opportunity to replicate the group stage of a FIFA tournament," Hayes said in a statement.

"Three quality games in quick succession also allow us to replicate conditions that will prepare us for the World Cup qualifying campaign this fall."

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The squad features eight Olympic gold medallists from Paris 2024 and marks a significant shift toward continuity.

There are 13 players who return from last year's tournament, which Japan won to end the five-year winning streak of the U.S.

Notably absent is Catarina Macario, the team's leading scorer in 2025. Hayes said the Chelsea forward is dealing with a heel injury and remains unavailable for selection at club level.

"She's getting closer and closer with every day, but she's not available for selection yet at Chelsea," Hayes told reporters. "I don't know when that is going to come - I don't know if that's a week, two or three weeks away."

Portland Thorns forward Sophia Wilson, who took maternity leave for the entire 2025 season following the birth of her daughter in September, also misses out.

"Soph and I spoke and she's just not ready. The return to play protocol just isn't giving her enough time, I think, for her to be in the place that she wanted to be in," Hayes added.

The squad includes sisters Alyssa and Gisele Thompson, marking their second SheBelieves Cup together.

Only three players - Lindsey Heaps (170 caps), Rose Lavelle (116) and Gisele Thompson (113) - have surpassed 100 international appearances, underscoring the squad's relative youth.

The tournament's 11th edition begins on March 1 in Nashville, where the United States will face Argentina before taking on Canada and Colombia.

U.S. women's squad:

Goalkeepers: Claudia Dickey, Mandy McGlynn, Phallon Tullis-Joyce

Defenders: Jordyn Bugg, Emily Fox, Naomi Girma, Lilly Reale, Tara Rudd, Emily Sonnett, Gisele Thompson, Kennedy Wesley, Kate Wiesner

Midfielders: Sam Coffey, Lindsey Heaps, Claire Hutton, Riley Jackson, Rose Lavelle, Olivia Moultrie, Jaedyn Shaw, Lily Yohannes

Forwards: Maddie Dahlien, Jameese Joseph, Trinity Rodman, Emma Sears, Ally Sentnor, Alyssa Thompson