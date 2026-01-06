Head century drives Australia to 281-3 in fifth Ashes test

SYDNEY, Jan ‌6 : Travis Head scored his third century of the series as Australia reached 281 for three in reply to England's 384 at lunch on the third day of the fifth Ashes test at Sydney Cricket Ground ‌on Tuesday.

* Opener Head was 162 ‌not out at the break and will resume with skipper Steve Smith, who was unbeaten on 16, looking to cut further into the 103-run deficit.

* Head earlier crunched the ball through the covers ‍for four off the 105th delivery he faced for his 12th test century before raising his helmet aloft on the handle of his bat.

* He was ​dropped on the ‌boundary by Will Jacks on 121.

* England burned their final DRS review in a bid ​to remove nightwatchman Michael Neser lbw only for the video ⁠to confirm the impact ‌of Brydon Carse's delivery was outside the line.

* ​Carse finally got Neser out for 24 off 90 balls with an outswinger that ‍induced an edge behind.

* Australia, who started the day ⁠on 166-2, lead the series 3-1 and have already ​ensured they will ‌retain the Ashes urn.