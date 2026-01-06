Head century helps Australia near England's tally in fifth Ashes test

SYDNEY, ‌Jan 6 : Australia were 377 for six at tea on the third day of the fifth Ashes test at Sydney Cricket Ground on Tuesday, closing on England's first-innings tally of 384.

* Australia skipper Steve Smith was unbeaten on 65 at the break alongside Cameron Green, who was eight not out.

* Travis Head earlier scored his ‌third century of the series, making 163 off ‌166 deliveries before he was trapped in front attempting a sweep off Jacob Bethell's left-arm spin.

* Usman Khawaja was greeted by a huge roar when he came out to bat in his 88th and final test before retirement but was dismissed lbw for 17 off a Brydon Carse full toss.

* ‍Alex Carey made 16 off 13 balls before he edged a Josh Tongue delivery to Bethell at leg slip just before tea.

* Smith reached the half century mark for the 45th time in his career with a four driven ​straight down the ground.

* England ‌burned their final DRS review in a bid to remove nightwatchman Michael Neser lbw only for the video to confirm the impact of ​Carse's delivery was outside the line.

* Carse finally got Neser out for 24 off ⁠90 balls with an outswinger ‌that induced an edge behind.

* England seamer Matthew Potts came in for ​heavy punishment from the Australian batsmen in his first match in the series, going for 124 runs from his 24 overs.

* ‍The ground was bathed in pink for Jane McGrath Day, the annual breast ⁠cancer charity fundraiser established by Glenn McGrath in memory of his late wife.

* Australia ​lead the series 3-1 and ‌have already ensured they will retain the Ashes urn.

(Reporting ‍by ​Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Peter Rutherford)