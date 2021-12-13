Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Head coach of Hungary's Ferencvaros leaves team
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Head coach of Hungary's Ferencvaros leaves team

Head coach of Hungary's Ferencvaros leaves team

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Borussia Dortmund vs 1.FSV Mainz 05 - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - May 5, 2018 Borussia Dortmund coach Peter Stoeger before the match REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler

13 Dec 2021 10:29PM (Updated: 13 Dec 2021 10:25PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BUDAPEST : Austrian coach Peter Stoeger will leave his position as head coach of Hungarian first-division soccer club Ferencvaros after being in charge for a little more than six months, the team announced on Monday.

Ferencvaros did not say in their statement why Stoeger was leaving. His two aides, Gerhard Fellner and Alexander Bade are also leaving the team.

The 55-year-old coach had previously coached German side Cologne and led the team into the Bundesliga from the second division within a year. Later, he was in charge at Borussia Dortmund.

Ferencvaros, national champions in the past three seasons, will be trained by assistant coach Csaba Mate until a new head coach is appointed.

(Reporting by Anita Komuves; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us