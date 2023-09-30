Logo
Head of French fencing federation quits with Olympics less than a year away
30 Sep 2023 12:04AM
PARIS : The French Fencing Federation said on Friday that its president, Bruno Gares, had decided to step down, dealing a potential blow to the national team with the Olympic Games - in which France has often done well in fencing - less than a year away.

The federation said Gares had decided to step down for 'personal reasons', without providing more details.

Le Parisien newspaper reported earlier on Friday that Gares' resignation followed tensions within the French fencing set-up over how the sport was managed in France.

Source: Reuters

