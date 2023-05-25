Logo
Sport

Head of French Olympic Committee steps down - statement
Sport

Head of French Olympic Committee steps down - statement

Head of French Olympic Committee steps down - statement

FILE PHOTO: French Football Federation Vice-President Brigitte Henriques attends an interview with Reuters in Paris, March 21, 2019. Picture taken March 21, 2019. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

25 May 2023 04:38PM (Updated: 25 May 2023 04:59PM)
PARIS : The president of the French Olympic Committee (CNOSF), Brigitte Henriques, has resigned from her position a little over a year before the Paris 2024 Summer Games, the CNOSF said on Thursday.

"At the opening of the CNOSF general assembly held today at the Maison du Sport Français, Brigitte Henriques announced her decision to step down as president of the French National Olympic and Sports Committee," the CNOSF said in a statement.

The Paris 2024 Olympics will be held from July 26-Aug. 11.

Henriques had asked the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to launch an internal audit of the CNOSF amid a long-standing row with former general secretary Didier Seminet.

Henriques returned to her position last December after a two months of sick leave after accusing Seminet of "psychological violence".

Seminet has denied the allegations and filed a defamation suit against Henriques.

The CNOSF is not related to the Paris 2024 organising committee.

Source: Reuters

