Head leads Australia to easy win over Pakistan in first ODI
30 Mar 2022 02:23AM (Updated: 30 Mar 2022 02:23AM)
Australia's Travis Head marked his return to the one-day international side with a blistering century to help the visitors secure a comfortable 88-run victory over Pakistan in the first game of their three-match series in Lahore on Tuesday.

Opener Head, playing his first ODI since November 2018, struck 12 boundaries and three sixes in a 72-ball 101 that powered Australia to 313-7. Ben McDermott (55) was also among the runs as he notched up his maiden ODI fifty.

At one stage, Australia looked set for a bigger total but spinners Zahid Mahmood (2-59) and Khushdil Shah (1-50) dragged things back for Pakistan in the middle overs before a late flourish from Cameron Green (40 not out) pushed the Australians past 300.

In response, the hosts struggled for momentum on a slowish Gaddafi Stadium wicket despite a fine century from opener Imam-ul-Haq (103), who was removed by a Nathan Ellis yorker in the 39th over to swing the match in Australia's favour.

Head (2-35) capped off the perfect day with two wickets as he combined with fellow spinners Adam Zampa (4-38) and Mitchell Swepson (2-53) to further restrict Pakistan, who were bowled out for 225 in 45.2 overs.

The two sides will meet at the same venue for the second ODI on Thursday.

(Reporting by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

