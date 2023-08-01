Logo
Sport

Heartbroken Portugal exit World Cup with heads held high
Soccer Football - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Group E - Portugal v United States - Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand - August 1, 2023 Portugal's Ines Pereira and Carole Costa look dejected after the match as Portugal are knocked out of the World Cup REUTERS/David Rowland
Soccer Football - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Group E - Portugal v United States - Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand - August 1, 2023 Portugal's Andreia Norton in action with Andi Sullivan of the U.S. REUTERS/David Rowland
Soccer Football - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Group E - Portugal v United States - Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand - August 1, 2023 Naomi Girma of the U.S. in action with Portugal's Jessica Silva REUTERS/David Rowland
Soccer Football - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Group E - Portugal v United States - Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand - August 1, 2023 Portugal's Andreia Norton in action with Lindsey Horan of the U.S. REUTERS/David Rowland
Soccer Football - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Group E - Portugal v United States - Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand - August 1, 2023 Lynn Williams and Emily Fox of the U.S. in action with Portugal's Jessica Silva REUTERS/David Rowland
01 Aug 2023 07:54PM (Updated: 01 Aug 2023 08:11PM)
AUCKLAND: Only the woodwork stood between Portugal and soccer immortality at the Women's World Cup on Tuesday (Aug 1), but manager Francisco Neto said he was still proud of his players who exit the tournament after their goalless draw with the United States.

The four-time winners US reached the knockout stages after holding off the debutants, as they spurned several chances to score at Auckland's Eden Park.

With the minutes ticking away in the affair, striker Ana Capeta took a shot and 42,958 fans held their breath as they watched the ball ricochet off the post and leave a tearful Portugal team to wonder what could have been.

Had it gone in, it would have handed the Americans their first group-stage exit and marked an extraordinary upset in a tournament that has been filled with surprising results. Instead, Portugal were packing their bags.

"When Ana shoot I was thinking it will be (a) goal and what Vlatko will do and what I have to do to stop (him)," Portugal coach Neto told reporters.

"I truly believed that the goal will be in that moment and I was starting to think 'What can I do to help my players if you are winning 1-0?'"

Portugal leave New Zealand with their heads held high after a credible first appearance at the tournament. They lost 1-0 to 2019 finalists the Netherlands in their opener before beating Vietnam 2-0.

"What I said to the girls - I was very proud," said Neto. "Of course they are very sad because we have huge expectation on ourselves ... they felt it was probably the first team in the world that will eliminate the US in this stage, round. It was a huge opportunity for us."

Source: Reuters/ga

