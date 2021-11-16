HearthStone Masters Tour Undercity to feature US$250k prize pool

Hearthstone Masters Tour Undercity will take place Nov. 19-21 and feature 400 players competing for a US$250,000 prize pool.

Friday will consist of Swiss Rounds 1-4, followed by Rounds 5-8 on Saturday. The Round of 16, Top 8, semifinals and finals will all take place on Sunday.

The format is a 4-deck, best-of-5 Conquest with ban. The top 16 players advance to a single-elimination playoff round, followed by the remaining three stages on Sunday until the Masters Tour Champion is crowned.

The broadcast will take place on YouTube with casters Darroch "Darroch" Brown, Dawn "DragonRiderDK" Krakowski, Jia "Jia" Dee, Neil "Lorinda" Bond and Alex "Raven" Baguley, and Simon "Sottle" Welch.

Viewers can earn up to two Year of the Phoenix card packs during the event. They can earn one pack by watching at least two totals hours of the event, and a second pack for two more.

Viewers need to have a YouTube account and be connected and logged into their Blizzard account.

