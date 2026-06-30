'Heat dome' threatens sweltering conditions for World Cup fans, players

NEW YORK: Extreme heat will greet fans and players this week at the World Cup, as an imposing "heat dome" settles over the central and eastern United States - plus parts of Canada - as the knockout rounds progress.

The weather phenomenon known as a "heat dome" - a large area of high pressure that traps heat and humidity - could lead to dangerously high temperatures, with heat indices set to hit 40°C to 46°C in parts of the Midwest and East Coast, according to the US National Weather Service.

Those conditions are set to extend through the Fourth of July holiday weekend in the US, which is celebrating its 250th anniversary, with matches from Toronto to Kansas City to East Rutherford, New Jersey and Philadelphia all feeling the heat.

"Even after the sun goes down, it's still going to be very hot," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alan Reppert. "We're at a pattern that's really going to be hot during the good portion of the afternoon and even into the evening hours."

Reppert projects that New York, which will welcome fans for a Round of 16 match in nearby New Jersey on Jul 5, will see temperatures reach their highest levels since 2013. He added that even matches played in the evening could be affected.

"The sun will be down," he said. "That will help make things better, but it's still going to be hot."