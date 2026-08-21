Heatwave-damaged Parc des Princes pitch forces PSG fixture switch

PARIS, Aug 20 : French champions Paris St Germain have been forced to move their Ligue 1 opener against Stade Rennais on Sunday after scorching summer heat left their Parc des Princes pitch unsafe, the club said.

PSG alerted France’s professional football league (LFP) on Monday to the poor condition of the playing surface. A specialist team inspected the pitch and ruled it unfit for play, the LFP said.

The match will instead be played at Rennes’ Roazhon Park.

The extreme heat prevented the grass, which PSG grows from seed rather than installing as rolled turf, from developing properly, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters. The stadium’s concrete structure intensified the conditions, the person added.

France has endured exceptionally high temperatures this summer, with wildfires breaking out in several parts of the country. July was France’s hottest month on record and one of its driest, according to the national weather agency.

Qatari-backed PSG are overwhelming favourites to retain their Ligue 1 title.