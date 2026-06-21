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Heavy defeat reflects Japan's dominance, says Tunisia coach Renard
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Heavy defeat reflects Japan's dominance, says Tunisia coach Renard

Heavy defeat reflects Japan's dominance, says Tunisia coach Renard
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group F - Tunisia v Japan - Estadio Monterrey, Monterrey, Mexico - June 20, 2026 Tunisia coach Herve Renard reacts REUTERS/Eloisa Sanchez
Heavy defeat reflects Japan's dominance, says Tunisia coach Renard
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group F - Tunisia v Japan - Estadio Monterrey, Monterrey, Mexico - June 20, 2026 Tunisia coach Herve Renard reacts REUTERS/Eloisa Sanchez
Heavy defeat reflects Japan's dominance, says Tunisia coach Renard
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group F - Tunisia v Japan - Estadio Monterrey, Monterrey, Mexico - June 20, 2026 Tunisia coach Herve Renard interacts with players during the hydration break REUTERS/Eloisa Sanchez
Heavy defeat reflects Japan's dominance, says Tunisia coach Renard
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group F - Tunisia v Japan - Estadio Monterrey, Monterrey, Mexico - June 20, 2026 Tunisia coach Herve Renard speaks to players during the hydration break REUTERS/Raquel Cunha
21 Jun 2026 03:23PM
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MONTERREY, Mexico June 20 : Tunisia coach Herve Renard said his team's 4-0 defeat by Japan at the World Cup in Monterrey on Saturday was painful, but reflected the dominance of the Asian side. Tunisia's second straight loss in Group F eliminated them from the tournament.

• "It is not the performance we were hoping for ... The score of this second match is heavy, but it reflects the difference between the two teams tonight," said Renard.

• "Even if we are eliminated we still have a third game to play. We are in a World Cup, and we must remain focused. It is important to get ready to fight for this third game against the Netherlands.”

• "It’s never easy after two losses in two games but we must take our responsibilities to be professionals to the very end."

(Laura Gottesdiener in Monterrey, Mexico; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters
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