Heavy rain threatens Oslo World Cup parties as Norway take on England

July 10 : Norway's famed "row" celebration may be one of the viral sensations of the World Cup in North America, but fans in the capital of Oslo might need their waterproofs when their side take on England in the quarter-finals on Saturday if forecast heavy rains arrive.

The team's five games so far at the tournament have seen tens of thousands of fans in Norway gathering outdoors to watch, with supporters packing streets and squares to cheer on their side and celebrate together as they contest their first men's World Cup since 1998.

However, a weather warning issued on Friday morning for the south-east of the country has authorities and fans alike scrambling to review their arrangements for Norway's biggest World Cup game since the country's women won the 1995 final.

"Saturday afternoon and early evening, locally heavy rain showers with thunder are expected," the Norwegian Meteorological Institute said in a 'yellow' weather warning. "In some places, more than 20 mm may fall in an hour."

"There is a risk of stormwater in densely populated areas, and water penetrating basements. Risk of local flooding, changes in stream and river courses, landslides and flash floods where the heaviest rain showers hit."

Saturday's rain will put the country's weather maxim of "there's no bad weather, only bad clothes" to the test, but the one silver lining for arrangers of outdoor viewings is that the rain is expected to stop at around 8:00 p.m. (1800 GMT), with the game in Miami kicking off at 11 p.m.