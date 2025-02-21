Logo
Hebert, Parry top leaderboard after first round of Kenya Open
FILE PHOTO: Golf - Scottish Open - The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Britain - July 14, 2019 France's Benjamin Hebert during the fourth round Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith/File Photo

21 Feb 2025 12:31AM
Frenchman Benjamin Hebert birdied the last hole to join John Parry of England on top of the leaderboard after the first round of the Kenya Open at the Muthaiga Golf Club in Nairobi on Thursday.

Both shot an eight-under-par 63 to lead by a single shot from South Africa’s Jayden Schaper.

The 38-year-old Hebert hit a blemish free round with six birdies and an eagle while Parry, also 38, shot eight birdies as he went round without error.

Denmark’s Jakob Skov Olsen and South Korean Cho Woo-young were tied in fourth place after carding 66 each.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters
