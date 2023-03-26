Logo
Hectic club schedule sees Courtois skip Belgium international
Sport

Hectic club schedule sees Courtois skip Belgium international

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Real Madrid - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - March 19, 2023 Real Madrid's Thibaut Courtois during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Juan Medina

26 Mar 2023 03:48AM (Updated: 26 Mar 2023 03:48AM)
BRUSSELS : Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is being allowed to skip Tuesday's friendly against Germany in Cologne because of a heavy workload at club level with Real Madrid, the Belgian FA said.

Courtois won his 101st cap in Friday’s 3-0 win over Sweden in Stockholm as Belgium made an impressive start to their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign under new manager Domenico Tedesco.

Courtois has already played 32 games with the European champions this season and has a hectic schedule with LaLiga matches, Copa del Rey and Champions League games ahead.

His absence gives a chance for deputy Koen Casteels, 30, who plays for VfL Wolfsburg, to win a fifth cap.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

