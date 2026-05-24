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Hegerberg suffered break-in before women's Champions League final, says agent
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Hegerberg suffered break-in before women's Champions League final, says agent

Hegerberg suffered break-in before women's Champions League final, says agent

Soccer Football - UEFA Women's Champions League - Final - OL Lyonnes Training - Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo, Norway - May 22, 2026 OL Lyonnes' Ada Hegerberg during training REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw

24 May 2026 08:31PM
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OSLO, May 24 : OL Lyonnes striker Ada Hegerberg's home was broken into the day before her side faced Barcelona in the women's Champions League final in Oslo which the Spaniards won 4-0, according to a report from Norway's TV2. 

The Norwegian forward, who is the competition's all-time top scorer with 69 goals and a six-time winner of the trophy with Lyon, started Saturday's game but was substituted in the second half. 

"Unfortunately, Ada experienced a break-in at her home on Friday night and had to deal with it well into the night. This is not how you want to spend the night before a Champions League final," a representative for her agents A&V Sports told TV2. 

"Ultimately, we will never know what impact this had on her, but such is life."

While break-ins have occurred at the homes of high-profile male players in the past, Hegerberg's representative said it was the first case they had heard of where a female player's home was targeted. 

Source: Reuters
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