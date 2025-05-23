Heidenheim battle back for 2-2 draw with Elversberg in relegation playoff

HEIDENHEIM, Germany : Bundesliga club Heidenheim scored twice in three minutes in the second half to come from two goals down and snatch a 2-2 draw against visitors Elversberg in the relegation playoff first leg on Thursday.

Elversberg, third in the second division, stunned Heidenheim to go 2-0 up by halftime thanks to goals from Lukas Petkov in the 18th minute and Fisnik Asllani, the team's top scorer this season.

Heidenheim, who finished in 16th place in the Bundesliga, had a goal disallowed on the stroke of halftime and hit the woodwork early in the second half before Tim Siersleben pulled one back in the 62nd.

Just two minutes later Mathias Honsak drew Heidenheim level, scoring on the rebound as the hosts got 14 efforts towards goal in a strong second half.

The return leg in Elversberg is on Monday.

VfL Bochum and Holstein Kiel were relegated from the Bundesliga while Cologne and Hamburg SV won automatic promotion to the top division.