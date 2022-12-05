Henderson, Kane give England 2-0 lead over Senegal at halftime

Logo
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Round of 16 - England v Senegal - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - December 4, 2022 England's Jordan Henderson reacts REUTERS/Carl Recine
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Round of 16 - England v Senegal - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - December 4, 2022 England's Harry Kane celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Carl Recine
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Round of 16 - England v Senegal - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - December 4, 2022 England's Jordan Henderson celebrates scoring their first goal with teammate Jude Bellingham REUTERS/Marko Djurica
05 Dec 2022 03:56AM (Updated: 05 Dec 2022 04:49AM)
AL KHOR, Qatar: England midfielder Jordan Henderson and captain Harry Kane both scored just before the break to secure a 2-0 halftime lead in the World Cup last-16 clash against Senegal on Sunday.

The first goal in the 38th minute by Henderson came from England's first dangerous attack of a game that took time to warm up and striker Kane was at his deadly best to add a second with the final kick of the half.

Speedy Senegal striker Boulaye Dia, who looked dangerous on the counter, came closest for the African side when he brought out a sharp one-handed save from Jordan Pickford after England's defence carelessly gave the ball away just past the half-hour.

The two sides are battling to set up a quarter-final clash against holders France, who beat Poland 3-1 earlier on Sunday.

Source: Reuters

