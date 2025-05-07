Henderson leads Ajax to brink of Dutch title

AMSTERDAM :If Ajax Amsterdam hold on to their lead in the Dutch top flight and are crowned champions, then captain Jordan Henderson will enjoy a lion’s share of the plaudits for his role in returning the former European champions to the summit of the game in the Netherlands.

Ajax have overcome two miserable past seasons to sit four points clear of defending champions PSV Eindhoven with three rounds left in the Eredivisie campaign and are inching closer to the title, with veteran England international Henderson a major driving force.

Victory over NEC Nijmegen at home on Sunday and then away to FC Groningen next week would see Ajax to a record-extending 29th title.

The 34-year-old Henderson has had an outstanding season, skippering the club while at the same time winning a recall to the England squad.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"He's a player who, just by example, is able to lead the group and to move all the players in the right direction,” coach Francesco Farioli said earlier this year.

"He's a benchmark for everybody, especially the ones who are relying on work ethic and mentality," he told SkySports.

Henderson arrived at Ajax in February last year, not long after the club had been bottom of the table for the first time in their history and were looking for a player to provide leadership, both on and off the pitch.

But the former Liverpool captain's first months proved disappointing as he battled injury, and there was an earful of criticism of his performances.

When Farioli took over as coach at the start of this season, Henderson was asked to fulfil a new role as defensive midfielder.

“It was something different that the coach wanted from my position, both with and without the ball. For me it was great that even at my age that I could learn something new,” Henderson told reporters at the time.

The switch has paid dividends, with Ajax boasting the best defensive statistics in the league with 27 goals conceded in 31 games, in stark contrast to the 2023/24 campaign, when they conceded 61 goals.

The England international's vast experience was also crucial in the encounters against Ajax's key rivals. “In the big matches, Henderson is vitally important for Ajax,” said television analyst and former Ajax star Rafael van der Vaart.

Younger teammates have spoken about Henderson's dedication to training and recovery and how he has helped instil a better work culture at the club.

His recall to the England squad in March was also a nod to his influence at Ajax, something that new manager Thomas Tuchel was well aware of.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Alex Richardson)