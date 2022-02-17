Logo
Henderson new chairman of Cricket Australia
17 Feb 2022 09:00AM (Updated: 17 Feb 2022 09:00AM)
Lachlan Henderson is the new chairman of Cricket Australia (CA), taking up the position four months after his predecessor left amid lack of support.

Henderson, a former first grade cricketer in Western Australia, has been a CA director for three years.

"As chair, my aim is to ensure the integrity and growth of the game in Australia with strong governance embedded at Cricket Australia and reflected in all levels of cricket, from elite teams to community clubs," Henderson said."Among my other main priorities will be a focus on a strong, sustainable financial future for the game and building on the growth in our participation rates, particularly among girls and women, and our multi-cultural communities."

Henderson's predecessor, Earl Eddings, departed in October after three major state bodies - New South Wales, Queensland and Western Australia - withdrew their support.

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Ballarat, Australia; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Source: Reuters

