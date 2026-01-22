Henshaw joins growing Irish injury list for start of Six Nations

DUBLIN, Jan 21 : Robbie Henshaw will miss the start of the Six Nations, bringing to ten the number of Irish players ruled out for at least the tournament's opening games as Andy Farrell named a depleted squad on Wednesday.

Henshaw's team Leinster had said they would assess the experienced centre's knee injury ahead of their next game on Saturday. But Ireland confirmed he will join first-choice loosehead props Andrew Porter and Paddy McCarthy, along with long-term absentees Ryan Baird and Mack Hansen, on the sidelines.

Others on the fringes of the team - Calvin Nash Jimmy O'Brien, Cormac Izuchukwu, Shayne Bolton and Jordan Larmour - are also out.

The uncapped duo of Ulster scrumhalf Nathan Doak and Munster lock Edwin Edogbo were included in the 37-man panel that also saw recalls for Robert Baloucoune, Tom Stewart, Jeremy Loughman and flyhalf Harry Byrne, rewarded for his fine form challenging Sam Prendergast at Leinster.

Ireland open their campaign with a daunting February 5 trip to champions France, who handed Farrell's side a humbling 42-27 defeat last March that preceded a disappointing November series bookended by uninspiring losses to New Zealand and South Africa.

Farrell will also be sweating on the fitness of some players picked on Wednesday, including Hugo Keenan and Jamie Osborne, who have stepped up their recoveries from long-term injuries but are unavailable for Leinster this weekend.

Finlay Bealham, Tommy O'Brien and Tadhg Furlong are also on their way back from injury and part of the squad.

The absence of British and Irish Lion Porter and his impressive young understudy McCarthy leaves Ireland particularly exposed at loosehead prop, where Farrell's options are Jack Boyle, Loughman and Michael Milne, who have 11 caps between them.

There was no place in the squad for lock Iain Henderson, the Ulster captain who will turn 34 next month and has featured in almost every Six Nations since making his Irish debut 14 years ago.

Edogbo, Tadhg Beirne, James Ryan, Joe McCarthy and Tom Ahern will instead compete at second row.

Ireland squad:

Forwards: Tom Ahern, Finlay Bealham, Tadhg Beirne, Jack Boyle, Thomas Clarkson, Jack Conan, Caelan Doris (captain), Edwin Edogbo, Tadhg Furlong, Ronan Kelleher, Jeremy Loughman, Joe McCarthy, Michael Milne, Tom O'Toole, Cian Prendergast, James Ryan, Dan Sheehan, Tom Stewart, Nick Timoney, Josh van der Flier.

Backs: Bundee Aki, Robert Baloucoune, Harry Byrne, Craig Casey, Jack Crowley, Nathan Doak, Tom Farrell, Ciaran Frawley, Jamison Gibson-Park, Hugo Keenan, James Lowe, Stuart McCloskey, Tommy O'Brien, Jamie Osborne, Sam Prendergast, Garry Ringrose, Jacob Stockdale.