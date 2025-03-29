Herdman defends time with Canada after admonishment over drone scandal

John Herdman has defended his time as Canada men's and women's soccer coach after receiving a written admonishment following an independent investigation into a drone-spying scandal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The disciplinary hearing, conducted by a panel independent of Canada Soccer, came after Herdman was cited in a law firm's report on the incident.

"Throughout my career, I have led with integrity, transparency, and a deep respect for the game," Herdman said in a statement to Reuters.

"That has not changed. I cooperated throughout the process, including a complete and transparent presentation to the Disciplinary Committee.

"Although this has been an incredibly challenging period, I remain proud of my time with Canada Soccer and what we achieved together."

Herdman resigned as head coach of Major League Soccer's Toronto FC in November amid the drone scandal at the Paris Olympics that led to Bev Priestman being fired as Canada women's head coach.

Priestman was among those banned for a year by FIFA. At the time, Canada Soccer described it as "a symptom of a past pattern of an unacceptable culture".

An independent inquiry ended in November, prompting the launch of disciplinary proceedings against Herdman.

The 49-year-old from Consett, England was linked to what an independent review found was a "practice of conducting surreptitious surveillance of opponents" ahead of the Paris Games.

"The independent committee informed the parties that John Herdman was found to have committed misconduct under the Canada Soccer Disciplinary Code," Canada Soccer said in a statement.

"The committee determined the appropriate sanction was a letter of admonishment and informed the parties that their decision was final and binding."

Herdman was Canada's women's head coach from 2011-18, guiding them to bronze medals at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics, before taking over the men's side from 2018-23.

He led the men's team at the World Cup in Qatar in 2022 before joining Toronto in 2023.

"Although this has been an incredibly challenging period, I remain proud of my time with Canada Soccer and what we achieved together," Herdman said.

"I look forward to continuing my journey in the game. I remain focused on my passion - coaching, mentoring, and helping teams reach their full potential."