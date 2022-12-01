Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Herdman says he plans to remain Canada coach through 2026
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Herdman says he plans to remain Canada coach through 2026

Herdman says he plans to remain Canada coach through 2026
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Canada Press Conference - Main Media Center, Doha, Qatar - November 26, 2022 Canada coach John Herdman during the press conference REUTERS/Gareth Bumstead
Herdman says he plans to remain Canada coach through 2026
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Canada Press Conference - Main Media Center, Doha, Qatar - November 30, 2022 Canada coach John Herdman during the press conference REUTERS/Susana Vera
01 Dec 2022 01:27AM (Updated: 01 Dec 2022 01:45AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

AL RAYYAN, Qatar: After leading Canada to their first World Cup appearance in 36 years, John Herdman said on Wednesday (Nov 30) he wants to remain in charge of the team through to the 2026 finals when the country will co-host the tournament with the United States and Mexico.

There has been talk the innovative Herdman, who coached the Canadian women to two Olympic bronze medals before taking over the senior men's program, has caught the attention of professional teams and would consider a move to club soccer.

But with already eliminated Canada preparing to play what will be their final group match in Qatar against Morocco on Thursday, Englishman Herdman made it clear he plans to stick around through to 2026.

"I've done 11 great years in this country, love the country, love the people and excited for 2026," Herdman, whose team were beaten by Belgium and Croatia in the opening two matches, told reporters on Wednesday.

"I’ve been pioneering for a long period of time, and you’ll not find anyone as passionate as I am about this program or these players or this staff.

"You won't find anyone as passionate who wants to take the country to that next level."

After a coaching stint with the New Zealand women, Herdman took over the Canada's women's team in 2011 and guided them to third place finishes at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics.

In 2018 Canada Soccer made the bold move of handing the job of rebuilding the men's team to Herdman, who brought Canada back to the World Cup for just the second time after finishing top of CONCACAF qualifying ahead of regional powerhouses United States and Mexico.

Watch all 64 matches of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ LIVE on meWATCH. Visit mewatch.sg/fifaworldcup for details.
Source: Reuters

Related Topics

World Cup 2022

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.