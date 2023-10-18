Hermoso included in Spain squad for games against Switzerland, Italy

Jenni Hermoso was on Wednesday included in coach Montse Tome's Spain squad for the first time since former Spanish FA (RFEF) president Luis Rubiales gave her a non-consensual kiss after the team's Women's World Cup victory in August.

Hermoso, who plays for Mexican club Pachuca, is part of the squad for Nations League matches against Switzerland and Italy this month.

The 33-year-old had been left out for games against Sweden and Switzerland last month.

Rubiales resigned as president of the RFEF federation on Sept. 10 and is under investigation by Spain's High Court for alleged sexual assault and coercion following a criminal complaint by Hermoso.

Former Spain coach Jorge Vilda was sacked last month.