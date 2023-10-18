Logo
Hermoso included in Spain squad for games against Switzerland, Italy
Soccer Football - Liga MX Femenil - Monterrey v Pachuca - Estadio BBVA, Monterrey, Mexico - September 15, 2023 Pachuca's Jenni Hermoso after the match. Spain's High Court today imposed a restraining order to prevent former head of the Spanish soccer federation Luis Rubiales approaching national team player Hermoso after he kissed her on the lips during World Cup celebrations. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril/File Photo

18 Oct 2023 11:27PM
Jenni Hermoso was on Wednesday included in coach Montse Tome's Spain squad for the first time since former Spanish FA (RFEF) president Luis Rubiales gave her a non-consensual kiss after the team's Women's World Cup victory in August.

Hermoso, who plays for Mexican club Pachuca, is part of the squad for Nations League matches against Switzerland and Italy this month.

The 33-year-old had been left out for games against Sweden and Switzerland last month.

Rubiales resigned as president of the RFEF federation on Sept. 10 and is under investigation by Spain's High Court for alleged sexual assault and coercion following a criminal complaint by Hermoso.

Former Spain coach Jorge Vilda was sacked last month.

Source: Reuters

