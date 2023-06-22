The hero in 2019, Rapinoe handed new role in fourth World Cup

NEW YORK : The United States's Megan Rapinoe will take on a different role in her fourth Women's World Cup appearance, coach Vlatko Andonovski said on Wednesday, as he named his 23-player squad for the quadrennial tournament.

The pink-haired forward's heroics led the U.S. to a fourth title in 2019, as her larger-than-life persona helped cement her as the biggest celebrity in American soccer, drawing legions of fans and the ire of former U.S. President Donald Trump.

But when the 2023 World Cup kicks off on July 20 in Australia and New Zealand, the 2019 Ballon d'Or winner may take a backseat to a new generation of talent.

"Megan Rapinoe is probably going to have a different role than the last World Cup or the previous two World Cups. She certainly is going to have different types of minutes. But her role first from the leadership standpoint is so important," Andonovski told reporters.

The 2019 Golden Boot and Golden Ball winner turns 38 next month, some two decades older than the youngest member of the U.S. squad, 18-year-old forward Alyssa Thompson.

She turned back the clock to become only the fourth player ever in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) to record three assists in a regular season game last month but has not been immune to challenges.

She suffered a calf injury earlier this month playing for her club OL Reign, but coach Laura Harvey later said Rapinoe would have a short road to recovery.

Andonovski said he expected her to be ready in time to play for the Americans in their final warmup match before heading to the tournament against Wales on July 9.

"Her performance on the field when she is on the field is very valuable for us," he said.

The NWSL's 22-year-old MVP Sophia Smith, who was 10 when Rapinoe competed at the 2011 tournament, is poised to have a major role up front at this year's World Cup but still believes she has plenty to learn from the veterans.

"I'm excited to kind of take players like Alyssa (Thompson) under my wing and just go through this with her," she said.

"But also, you know, look beside me and see players like (veteran forward Alex Morgan) and Rapinoe and ask questions and learn and know that I have so much room to grow."