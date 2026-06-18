Heroic Cape Verde keeper Vozinha to be reunited with mum at World Cup after visa issue

NEW YORK, June 17 : Cape Verde's heroic goalkeeper Vozinha will have his mother in the stands when he next takes to the pitch at the World Cup on Sunday, after U.S. officials moved to ensure she could obtain a visa in time to attend the match against Uruguay in Miami.

One of the breakout stars of the tournament, the 40-year-old defused Spain's formidable attack in Cape Verde's first-ever World Cup match on Monday with a stunning performance as he held the European champions at bay in a 0-0 draw in Group H.

But Vozinha tearfully revealed that his mother, Ana Candida Evora, had not been at the Atlanta match, citing a visa issue.

"No mother should miss the chance to see her child make history," U.S. Congressman Hakeem Jeffries said in a statement on Wednesday. "I spoke with the Secretary of State Marco Rubio and asked the State Department to do everything in their power to ensure that his mother can attend Cape Verde's next match.

"It is a privilege to announce that Vozinha's mum will be able to secure a visa in time to attend their game this Sunday."

Cape Verde was among a dozens of countries whose citizens needed to post bonds of up to $15,000 to enter the U.S. under President Donald Trump's sweeping immigration crackdown.

That requirement was later dropped for World Cup ticket holders, but Evora told Reuters she had already ruled out trying to make the trip, citing the high costs.

"All fees have been waived consistent with official policy," added Jeffries. "Travel arrangements are now being made for mother and son to reunite in Miami."