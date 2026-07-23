Logo
Logo

Sport

Heroics and heartache: looking back at the World Cup
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Heroics and heartache: looking back at the World Cup

Heroics and heartache: looking back at the World Cup
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group A - Mexico v South Africa - Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico - June 11, 2026 General view during the opening ceremony before the match REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Heroics and heartache: looking back at the World Cup
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 32 - Spain v Austria - Los Angeles Stadium, Inglewood, California, U.S. - July 2, 2026 Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Heroics and heartache: looking back at the World Cup
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Final - Spain v Argentina - New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S. - July 19, 2026 Argentina's Lionel Messi looks dejected after losing the World Cup final REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
Heroics and heartache: looking back at the World Cup
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group I - Iraq v Norway - Boston Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts, U.S. - June 16, 2026 Norway's Erling Haaland celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Heroics and heartache: looking back at the World Cup
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group I - France v Senegal - New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S. - June 16, 2026 France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
23 Jul 2026 06:05PM (Updated: 23 Jul 2026 06:26PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

July 23 : After nearly six weeks of heroics and heartache, thrills and spills, heat, ‌rain and rowing, the World Cup tournament is over, coolly confident Spain overcoming Argentina to claim soccer's top crown for the second time in their history. 

The tournament featured an expanded 48 teams and was hosted by three countries — the U.S., Canada and Mexico. That meant more matches, ‌more goals, and more records broken, as Argentina's Lionel Messi and France's Kylian Mbappe battled to be the World Cup's all-time top scorer — a consolation prize eventually won by Mbappe.

Reuters had photographers in all 16 World Cup cities, as well as at team training camps and fanfests across the host countries and at the 104 matches over the tournament's 39 days. They delivered some 74,000 photos of the action on and off the pitch to audiences around the globe. 

There were fairytale runs — Cape Verde won supporters' hearts ​after the debutants from the tiny islands off Africa held Spain and Uruguay to draws and forced Argentina ​into extra time. Norway entertained with their "Viking row" and made it to the quarter-finals for the ⁠first time. 

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

Inevitably, there were controversies: political displays by Iranian American fans and Argentine players; the suspension of a red card ban; the denial of visas; the high cost of tickets. Hydration breaks were welcomed by some, especially given the searing temperatures and humidity of the North American summer, but for others they were an unwelcome intrusion. 

Not everyone was able to make the trip. Those who did found a warm welcome in what became known in the U.S. as ​the Great American Sleepover, as locals embraced visiting fans and celebrating supporters painted host cities orange, red and green, accompanied by the sounds of drums, chanting and even bagpipes.

Along the way audiences saw skill, luck, comradeship, exuberance — and plenty of tears. Here are some of those moments, captured by the photography team at Reuters.

(Writing by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement