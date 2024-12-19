Herrera returns early as Girona look to end winless run

Girona's Midfielder Yangel Herrera is set to make an early comeback from injury on Friday as they seek a return to winning ways, coach Michel said ahead of the visit of relegation-threatened Real Valladolid in LaLiga.

Venezuela's Herrera was not expected to play before the new year after suffering a muscular injury in November, but his return has given Michel a boost as Girona look to end a six-match winless run in all competitions.

"We have the absences of Oriol (Romeu) and Viktor (Tsyhankov) (in midfield). Yangel will be in the match," Michel told reporters on Thursday.

"Tomorrow's game is key because we haven't won for weeks. At home, with our people, we have to take a step forward to be solid."

Girona, who finished third in LaLiga last season, are 10th in the standings with six wins in 17 matches and went down 2-1 at Mallorca last weekend.

"The match the other day left me very worried. We have to work hard to improve. We need to be more aggressive in both areas. The connections between the players are not the best at the moment," Michel said.

"For me, we have the squad to fight to get into Europe, but right now the team doesn't give me the feeling that we can do it ... I see that we are a long way off."

Girona have also lost five of their six Champions League matches so far to stand a lowly 30th in the 36-team table, five points off the playoffs with two games left, and were knocked out of the Copa del Rey by fourth-tier Logrones this month.

"The challenge for me at the start of the season was to be in the top 10 (in LaLiga), which was the most important thing. But I'm worried that we have not found consistency. We failed in the Champions League and the Cup," he added.