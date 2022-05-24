Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Hertha Berlin win playoff to deny Hamburg promotion to Bundesliga
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Hertha Berlin win playoff to deny Hamburg promotion to Bundesliga

Hertha Berlin win playoff to deny Hamburg promotion to Bundesliga
Soccer Football - Bundesliga Promotion/Relegation Playoff - Second leg - Hamburg SV v Hertha BSC - Volksparkstadion, Hamburg, Germany - May 23, 2022 Hertha BSC players and staff celebrate after the match and to stay in the Bundesliga REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Hertha Berlin win playoff to deny Hamburg promotion to Bundesliga
Soccer Football - Bundesliga Promotion/Relegation Playoff - Second leg - Hamburg SV v Hertha BSC - Volksparkstadion, Hamburg, Germany - May 23, 2022 Fans celebrate with flares after the match REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
Hertha Berlin win playoff to deny Hamburg promotion to Bundesliga
Soccer Football - Bundesliga Promotion/Relegation Playoff - Second leg - Hamburg SV v Hertha BSC - Volksparkstadion, Hamburg, Germany - May 23, 2022 Hertha BSC's Niklas Stark celebrates after the match and to stay in the Bundesliga REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Hertha Berlin win playoff to deny Hamburg promotion to Bundesliga
Soccer Football - Bundesliga Promotion/Relegation Playoff - Second leg - Hamburg SV v Hertha BSC - Volksparkstadion, Hamburg, Germany - May 23, 2022 Hertha BSC's Peter Pekarik celebrates after the match and to stay in the Bundesliga REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Hertha Berlin win playoff to deny Hamburg promotion to Bundesliga
Soccer Football - Bundesliga Promotion/Relegation Playoff - Second leg - Hamburg SV v Hertha BSC - Volksparkstadion, Hamburg, Germany - May 23, 2022 Hertha BSC's Vladimir Darida celebrates after the match and to stay in the Bundesliga REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
24 May 2022 04:47AM (Updated: 24 May 2022 05:00AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HAMBURG, Germany: Hertha Berlin retained their top-flight status by beating second-tier Hamburg SV 2-0 in the second leg of their Bundesliga promotion-relegation playoff on Monday (May 23) to seal a 2-1 aggregate win with goals by Dedryck Boyata and Marvin Plattenhardt.

Ludovit Reis's strike in the first leg gave Hamburg a slim advantage and opened the door for a return to the top flight but Hertha levelled four minutes into the second leg when skipper Boyata nodded home Plattenhardt's corner.

Plattenhardt then doubled the lead after the hour mark, firing home an inswinging free-kick from a tight angle that caught goalkeeper Daniel Fernandes off guard as the ball sailed over his outstretched arm and into the top corner.

In a tense end to the contest, Hertha played the final seconds with 10 men after midfielder Lucas Tousart was shown a second yellow card.

But it did not matter as the Berlin side managed by Felix Magath - a Hamburg great in his playing days - consigned his former club to another season in the second division.

Hertha, who were facing a seventh relegation, had finished 16th in the Bundesliga to go into the playoff. Greuther Fuerth and Arminia Bielefeld were relegated from the top division.

Hamburg were looking to return to the top flight after a four-year absence. They finished third in the second tier with champions Schalke 04 and Werder Bremen winning promotion.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

football Bundesliga

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us