Hertha grab 2-0 win in relegation battle against Stuttgart
Hertha grab 2-0 win in relegation battle against Stuttgart

Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Hertha BSC v VfB Stuttgart - Olympiastadion, Berlin, Germany - April 24, 2022 VfB Stuttgart's Florian Muller and coach Pellegrino Matarazzo look dejected after the match REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

25 Apr 2022 01:49AM (Updated: 25 Apr 2022 01:49AM)
BERLIN : Hertha Berlin grabbed a crucial 2-0 victory over VfB Stuttgart in their relegation battle on Sunday to take a massive step towards Bundesliga survival.

Davie Selke timed his run to perfection to connect with a pinpoint Marvin Plattenhardt cross four minutes into the game to put Hertha in front and Ishak Belfodil slotted in with a fine finish in second-half stoppage time to kill off the game.

The Berliners hung on to their slim advantage for much of the game despite an improved Stuttgart after the break who had chances through Borna Sosa and Konstantinos Mavropanos.

This was their third win in five matches under coach Felix Magath, who celebrated his 500th game as a coach in the Bundesliga, and lifted them to 32 points in 15th place, four points and a place above Stuttgart, in the relegation playoff spot, with three games left in the season.

Greuther Fuerth in last place are already relegated and Arminia Bielefeld are in 17th on 26.

On Saturday Bayern Munich sealed their 10th straight league title with a 3-1 victory over second-placed Borussia Dortmund to open up an unassailable lead.

Source: Reuters

