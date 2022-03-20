Logo
Hertha grab first win in 10 while new coach Magath absent with COVID
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Hertha BSC v TSG 1899 Hoffenheim - Olympiastadion, Berlin, Germany - March 19, 2022 Hertha BSC assistant coach Mark Fotheringham and Marc Oliver Kempf celebrate after the match REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

20 Mar 2022 12:46AM (Updated: 20 Mar 2022 01:00AM)
BERLIN: Hertha Berlin cruised past Hoffenheim 3-0 on Saturday to end a nine-game winless run in the Bundesliga and revive their hopes of surviving a relegation battle, but new coach Felix Magath was absent with a COVID-19 infection.

Coached by new assistant coach Mark Fotheringham on his Bundesliga debut, Hertha were dominant throughout and went in front with a Niklas Stark header from a Marvin Plattenhardt free kick.

Two more Plattenhardt set pieces led to goals through Ishak Belfodil in the 63rd and Lucas Tousart 11 minutes later to seal their first win in 2022 - and Hoffenheim's first loss in six league matches.

Victory lifted Hertha, who brought in veteran coach Magath in this week until the end of the season, off the bottom spots and into the relegation playoff place in 16th on 26 points.

Hoffenheim stayed in sixth place on 44 in a blow to their Champions League hopes.

Source: Reuters

