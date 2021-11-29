Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Hertha sack coach Dardai, bring on Tayfun Korkut until season end
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Hertha sack coach Dardai, bring on Tayfun Korkut until season end

Hertha sack coach Dardai, bring on Tayfun Korkut until season end

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Hertha BSC v FC Cologne - Olympiastadion, Berlin, Germany - May 15, 2021 Hertha BSC coach Pal Dardai Pool via REUTERS/Soeren Stache

29 Nov 2021 06:29PM (Updated: 29 Nov 2021 06:26PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BERLIN : Hertha Berlin sacked coach Pal Dardai on Monday following a disappointing run in the Bundesliga with just two wins from their last eight games, and replaced him with Tayfun Korkut.

The 47-year-old Korkut, who has also coached Hanover 96, VfB Stuttgart and Bayer Leverkusen among other, signed a contract until the end of the season.

"We want to give the team a new impulse with Tayfun Korkut," said Hertha sporting director Fredi Bobic.

"Tayfun has show in the past that he can not only stabilise a team but also develop it further."

Hertha drew 1-1 against visitors Augsburg on Saturday to stretch their winless run in the league to four matches and remain in 14th place, one point above the relegation playoff spot.

Hertha received more than 300 million euros (US$338.58 million) in investment in the past three years from major investor Lars Windhorst but the team has battled relegation in recent seasons.

(US$1 = 0.8861 euros)

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Rohith Nair)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us