Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Hertha's new coach Magath tests positive for COVID-19
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Hertha's new coach Magath tests positive for COVID-19

Hertha's new coach Magath tests positive for COVID-19

Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Hertha BSC Training with new coach Felix Magath - Schenckendorffplatz, Berlin, Germany - March 15, 2022 Hertha BSC coach Felix Magath during training REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

18 Mar 2022 12:45AM (Updated: 18 Mar 2022 12:45AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BERLIN : New Hertha Berlin coach Felix Magath has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not make a return to the Bundesliga against on Hoffenheim on Saturday, the Bundesliga club said.

Magath was named coach last week, succeeding Tayfun Korkut, and becoming their third coach of the season, a decade after his last job in the Bundesliga.

"Our head coach Felix Magath today tested positive for corona. So he will not be available for training or matches at the moment. He is doing well and is almost asymptomatic," the club said.

Hertha are in 17th place after having failed to win any of their last nine league matches.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Nick Macfie)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us