Hertha's three-game winning run ends with 2-0 loss at Hoffenheim

SINSHEIM, Germany : Hoffenheim scored twice with Andrej Kramaric and Sebastian Rudy in the first half to beat 10-man Hertha Berlin 2-0 on Friday and snap their three-game winning run in all competitions.

The Berliners went into the game with two consecutive league wins that had dragged them off the last places in the table and victory in the German Cup second round in midweek.

But they were nowhere to be seen in the first half with Kramaric ramming the ball in for the lead in the 19th minute after a good move by Robert Skov and Ilhas Bebou cleverly letting the ball slide through his legs for his team mate to score.

The Croat has now scored nine goals in 11 matches against Hertha, more than against any other Bundesliga club.

The hosts, who have now won seven of their last nine games at home in all competitions, kept their foot on the gas and Skov rattled the post with a thundering shot in the 36th only for the rebound to land conveniently into the path of Rudy who connected perfectly to double their lead.

To make matters worse Hertha were left with 10 men when captain Dedryck Boyata was sent off with a straight red card for a late and extremely dangerous challenge on Angelo Stiller, who had to be taken off with an ankle injury.

Hertha coach Pal Dardai continues his bad run at Hoffenhein in his 200th game in charge of the Berlin club, and has now managed just one point in his seven visits to Hoffenheim, with his team dropping to 11th place on 12 points.

Hoffenheim move up to seventh on 14.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Pritha Sarkar)