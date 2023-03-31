Logo
Sport

Herve Renard named coach of France women's football team
Herve Renard is returning to his native France to take over as coach of the women's national team (Photo: AFP/File/Khaled DESOUKI)

31 Mar 2023 01:52AM (Updated: 31 Mar 2023 01:52AM)
PARIS: Herve Renard was on Thursday (Mar 30) appointed as the new coach of the France women's football team after the sacking of Corinne Diacre, the French football federation announced.

The 54-year-old Renard resigned as coach of Saudi Arabia earlier in the week after leading them to a memorable group stage win over Argentina at last year's World Cup in Qatar.

His departure was confirmed following Tuesday's 2-1 friendly defeat by Bolivia. Renard has signed a contract with France through to the 2024 Olympics in his first job coaching a women's team.

Renard, a two-time Africa Cup of Nations winner with Zambia and Ivory Coast, takes over less than four months before the Women's World Cup begins in Australia and New Zealand.

Diacre was removed from her role at the start of March after her position was weakened following a revolt by leading players.

She was under contract until 2024 but came under serious pressure after captain Wendie Renard announced she would no longer play for the team, with fellow stars Kadidiatou Diani and Marie-Antoinette Katoto following suit.

France have four friendlies before starting their World Cup campaign against Jamaica in Sydney on Jul 23.

Renard's first game at the helm will be on Apr 7 against Colombia with another match four days later against Olympic champions Canada.

Source: AFP

