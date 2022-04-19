Logo
Hibernian sack manager Maloney
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Scottish Cup Semi-Final - Heart of Midlothian v Hibernian - Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - April 16, 2022 Hibernian manager Shaun Maloney reacts REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

19 Apr 2022 06:14PM (Updated: 19 Apr 2022 06:14PM)
Scottish Premiership side Hibernian sacked manager Shaun Maloney on Tuesday after a run of poor results left them seventh in the standings.

Former Scotland international Maloney was appointed in December to replace Jack Ross but the 39-year-old was unable to inspire a turnaround in fortunes for the Edinburgh-based side, who were also knocked out of the Scottish Cup in the semi-finals by Hearts last week.

"Our hope in appointing Shaun Maloney as a young, highly regarded coach was that he would help us take the club forward, but ultimately it didn't work out," Hibernian's executive chairman Ronald Gordon said in a statement.

The club added that former captain David Gray will take charge of the club until the end of the season for his second stint as caretaker manager, following a spell in December last year before Maloney's appointment.

Hibernian next face St Mirren on Saturday.

Source: Reuters

