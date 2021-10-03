Logo
Hickey on target again as Bologna cruise past Lazio
Hickey on target again as Bologna cruise past Lazio

03 Oct 2021 08:44PM (Updated: 03 Oct 2021 08:41PM)
BOLOGNA, Italy : Scottish midfielder Aaron Hickey was on target as Bologna earned a comfortable 3-0 win over a below-par Lazio in Serie A on Sunday.

Musa Barrow gave the home side a 14th-minute lead with a sumptuous curled finish, before Arthur Theate headed in a second three minutes later to stun Lazio.

Hickey's second goal of the season in the 68th minute capped a fine afternoon for Bologna, who strolled to their first win in four games.

Lazio, looking to build on their Rome derby victory last weekend, endured a miserable afternoon completed by defender Francesco Acerbi's late red card.

Bologna moved up to ninth in the standings, level on points with Lazio in seventh. Maurizio Sarri's side could finish the weekend four points off the top four spots if other results do not go in their favour.

(Reporting by Peter Hall, editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

