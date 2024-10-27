High-flying Aston Villa held 1-1 by late Bournemouth goal

BIRMINGHAM, England : High-flying Aston Villa were held 1-1 by Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday as a last-gasp glancing header from Evanilson cancelled out Ross Barkley's goal for the hosts.

Though devastated to throw it away at the death, Unai Emery's team nevertheless moved to third in the league with 18 points and extended their unbeaten run to 11 games in all competitions.

Buoyed up by another Champions League win mid-week, Villa peppered Bournemouth's goal from the off, squandering a host of chances before second-half substitute Barkley hooked in from close range in the 76th minute from a Leon Bailey knock back.

Evanilson's 96th-minute header gave his side a barely-deserved point that left them 10th in the league on 12 points.