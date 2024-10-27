Logo
High-flying Aston Villa held 1-1 by late Bournemouth goal
Soccer Football - Premier League - Aston Villa v AFC Bournemouth - Villa Park, Birmingham, Britain - October 26, 2024 Aston Villa's Matty Cash, John McGinn and Ross Barkley react after the match Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Soccer Football - Premier League - Aston Villa v AFC Bournemouth - Villa Park, Birmingham, Britain - October 26, 2024 Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez and teammates look dejected after AFC Bournemouth's Evanilson scores their first goal Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Soccer Football - Premier League - Aston Villa v AFC Bournemouth - Villa Park, Birmingham, Britain - October 26, 2024 AFC Bournemouth's Evanilson celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates REUTERS/Chris Radburn
Soccer Football - Premier League - Aston Villa v AFC Bournemouth - Villa Park, Birmingham, Britain - October 26, 2024 AFC Bournemouth's Evanilson celebrates scoring their first goal with Marcus Tavernier and Adam Smith Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
27 Oct 2024 12:17AM
BIRMINGHAM, England : High-flying Aston Villa were held 1-1 by Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday as a last-gasp glancing header from Evanilson cancelled out Ross Barkley's goal for the hosts.

Though devastated to throw it away at the death, Unai Emery's team nevertheless moved to third in the league with 18 points and extended their unbeaten run to 11 games in all competitions.

Buoyed up by another Champions League win mid-week, Villa peppered Bournemouth's goal from the off, squandering a host of chances before second-half substitute Barkley hooked in from close range in the 76th minute from a Leon Bailey knock back.

Evanilson's 96th-minute header gave his side a barely-deserved point that left them 10th in the league on 12 points.

Source: Reuters

