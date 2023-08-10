High-flying Japan's title credentials to be tested against Sweden

AUCKLAND : An increasingly confident Japan's status as genuine title contenders will be tested in Friday's clash with Sweden, while Spain face the Netherlands in their bid to reach the semi-finals.

Twelve years ago, 'Nadeshiko' made history by becoming the first, and so far only, Asian country to win the Women's World Cup at the 2011 tournament in Germany.

Futoshi Ikeda's side are in fine form and look on course to match the feat this year, having scored 14 goals in four games to surpass their previous goalscoring record in a campaign.

Hinata Miyazawa has been a key part of Japan's free-flowing and attacking style of play with her tournament-leading five goals, but when asked about the threat posed by the midfielder, Sweden captain and defender Magdalena Eriksson told reporters: "I think that the whole team is a threat.

"Instead of focusing on one player on this Japanese team, I think it's important to look at their whole team.

"The most impressive thing ... is that it doesn't really matter who is on the end of their attacks. They are all in sync and have such a clear style of play."

Sweden will be counting on their experience and physicality to push them to victory.

The third-ranked Swedes, who have kept three straight clean sheets, have reached the last eight of the World Cup on seven occasions and eliminated pre-tournament favourites United States in the round of 16.

"This won't be like the physical game we had against the USA. It will be a lot more technical and fast-paced," Sweden boss Peter Gerhardsson told reporters.

"When we get possession we will need to move the ball quickly and make the most of our physical advantage."

In Friday's other quarter-final, the Netherlands play Spain, who have beaten the 2019 runners-up in each of their last three meetings without conceding a goal.

However, Spain are playing in their first-ever World Cup quarter-finals, and despite his team's poor recent record against them, Dutch coach Andries Jonker struck a confident note.

"(We have) a lot of respect for Spain and how they have played in the past years ... but on the other hand, we are not afraid," Jonker told reporters.

"We are going to try, and we are convinced that we will succeed. It'll be a great match and we have every faith that we can pull it off."