Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

High jump pioneer and icon Fosbury dies at 76
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

High jump pioneer and icon Fosbury dies at 76

High jump pioneer and icon Fosbury dies at 76

Dick Fosbury, of the United States, clears the bar in the high jump competition at the 1968 Mexico City Olympics. (Photo: AP/File)

14 Mar 2023 03:25AM (Updated: 14 Mar 2023 05:53AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Olympic high jump champion Dick Fosbury, who revolutionised the event with a radically different jumping technique that was eventually named after him, died on Sunday aged 76, his agent Ray Schulte said on Monday.

Fosbury won gold in the high jump at the 1968 Olympic Games in Mexico City, where he jumped back first to clear the bar, a technique that has since been named the 'Fosbury Flop' and used by all high jumpers today.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must announce that longtime friend and client Dick Fosbury passed away peacefully in his sleep early Sunday morning after a brief recurrence of lymphoma," Schulte wrote on Instagram.

"The track and field legend is survived by his wife Robin Tomasi, son Erich Fosbury and stepdaughters Stephanie Thomas-Phipps... and Kristin Thompson."

The straddle or scissor jump were common techniques in the high jump. But when foam matting was introduced to break the athletes' fall, Fosbury used his new technique for the first time on the world stage.

The American set a then-Olympic record of 2.24 metres to take the gold and change the sport forever, with more and more athletes attempting the back-first jump as the technique gradually gained acceptance.

"With his groundbreaking "Fosbury Flop" technique, Dick Fosbury not only won Olympic gold at Mexico City 1968 but also revolutionized the high jump. He was truly an Olympic pioneer and legend," Team USA posted on Twitter.

"I am deeply saddened by the passing of Dick Fosbury, a true legend and pioneer in the world of track and field. Dick's innovative technique of the 'Fosbury Flop' revolutionized the high jump event and forever changed the sport," said Max Siegel, CEO of USA Track & Field.

"I had the privilege of seeing first-hand how Dick tirelessly advocated for the well-being of athletes, particularly retired athletes," said Michael Conley, USATF Board Chair and High Performance Division Chair.

World Athletics said in a statement: "Fosbury’s innovation took the high jump to another level and he remained involved in athletics throughout his life, sharing his knowledge and skill with future generations... He leaves a remarkable legacy."

"Dick Fosbury had revolutionized the practice of this sport with his sublime audacity. Thoughts to his loved ones," said Amelie Oudea-Castera, France's Minister of Sports and the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Fosbury's gold and his contribution to the sport also earned him a spot in the National Track and Field Hall of Fame.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.