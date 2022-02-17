Logo
High winds cause Manchester City's flight to divert to Liverpool
Soccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 First Leg - Sporting CP v Manchester City - Estadio Jose Alvalade, Lisbon, Portugal - February 15, 2022 General view of Manchester City players during the warm up before the match Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine

17 Feb 2022 02:20AM (Updated: 17 Feb 2022 02:40AM)
Manchester City's Champions League encounter in Portugal was smooth sailing but their flight back from Lisbon was diverted to Liverpool due to strong winds and has landed safely, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

City beat Portuguese side Sporting 5-0 in the first leg of their last-16 tie in Lisbon.

"We can confirm the plane transporting the first team home from Lisbon has landed safely in Liverpool, after high winds forced a diversion from Manchester," City said in a statement.

City, who lead the Premier League standings, next host Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

Source: Reuters

