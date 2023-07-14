Logo
Hill to vacate UFC title after suffering Achilles injury
FILE PHOTO: Mixed Martial Arts - UFC 283 - Glover Teixeira v Jamahal Hill - Jeunesse Arena, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - January 22, 2023 Jamahal Hill celebrates with the belt after winning his fight against Glover Teixeira REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes/File Photo

14 Jul 2023 06:49PM
Jamahal Hill will vacate the UFC light heavyweight title after rupturing his Achilles tendon, the American said on Thursday.

The 32-year-old claimed a unanimous decision win over Brazil's Glover Teixeira in January to win the vacant title at UFC 283.

"I have unfortunately suffered an injury," Hill said on his YouTube channel. "I've ruptured my Achilles' (tendon). It's just one of those things that happens. It's a tough injury.

"It's one that will require surgery and will require time and rehab and for me to be out for a while."

Hill is the second UFC light heavyweight champion to vacate the title in the last year, after Jiri Prochazka relinquished it due to a serious shoulder injury.

Source: Reuters

