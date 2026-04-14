Hinge, Hussain hailed for IPL heroics after Hyderabad rout Rajasthan

April 14 : Sunrisers Hyderabad bowling coach Varun Aaron lauded debutant bowlers Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain for their standout performances against Rajasthan Royals, saying he knew they had an X-factor that sets them apart.

Hinge (4-34) and Hussain (4-24) ran riot through the Rajasthan batting line-up with incisive spells as Hyderabad secured a commanding 57-run victory after posting 216-6.

"I mean, to see two debutants come out and bowl the way they did tonight was a dream come true for the team," Aaron told reporters.

"When I had seen them across different tournaments and in the nets, I always knew they had the X-factor. They have something different which can stand out especially in times like these where batsmen are just going hell for leather.

"... My only plea before the game was that if I didn't see them enjoying it, I'd be really angry — and they truly did enjoy it. We all did."

Hinge took three wickets in the opening over, including teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, India wicket-keeper-batter Dhruv Jurel and South Africa batter Lhuan-dre Pretorius.

The feat made Hinge the first bowler to take three wickets nL6N40W13X in the opening over of an IPL match.

"At the end of the day, all credit goes to Praful (Hinge) because he had the conviction to get Vaibhav out. He said, I've gotten Vaibhav out before, I'm going to get him out today," Aaron said.

The victory was Hyderabad's second in five matches and lifted them to fourth in the standings.

They next face Chennai Super Kings on Saturday, while top-placed Rajasthan play Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday.