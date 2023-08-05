Hinze powers to second gold of world championships

GLASGOW : Germany's Emma Hinze claimed her second gold medal in two days at the UCI World Championships with a powerful ride in the women's 500m time trial on Friday.

The 25-year-old sprinter saved the best to last as she bettered the time of Australia's Kristina Clonan by one tenth of a second at the Chris Hoy Velodrome.

Clonan was seeking to become the first Australian to win the world title at the event since Anna Meares in 2012.

Hinze won the women's team sprint the day before in a world record time - Germany's fourth world title in succession at that discipline - and now has eight world golds in total.

Team mate Lea Sophie Friedrich was third quickest.