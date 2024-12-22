First Singaporean golfer at Masters hopes to 'not be in awe' of heroes

SINGAPORE: Amateur Hiroshi Tai cites Green Jacket winners Hideki Matsuyama and Scottie Scheffler among his golfing heroes and is hoping "not to be in awe" of them when he becomes the first Singaporean to tee off at the US Masters in April 2025.

"Being from Asia, Hideki Matsuyama is a big role model for how he carries himself on and off the golf course," the 22-year-old Tai told reporters in his home city at the weekend.

"Scottie Scheffler has been playing very well, and he is mentally very strong.

"I hope not to be in awe of them when we meet," added Tai, who studies business administration at the Georgia Institute of Technology, where he made headlines earlier this year capturing college golf's biggest prize.

Tai's victory in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) championship in May secured his invitation for a Masters debut in the most elite field of any of the four majors.

The prestigious victory put Tai's name in lights alongside previous NCAA champions such as Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau.

It also gave him his first taste of a major with an entry to this year's US Open at Pinehurst, where he missed the cut by four strokes after solid rounds of 75 and 74.

Born in Hong Kong to a Singaporean father and Japanese mother, Tai can't wait to soak in the atmosphere at Augusta National and test himself alongside his role models at the highest level.

"I just want to play to the best of my abilities and finish as high as possible," said Tai.

"But I'm sure I'll be looking around and enjoying the experience."