Historic day but we want historic week, says Europe's Donald

ROME : Captain Luke Donald hailed his team's "unbelievable start" to the Ryder Cup on Friday as Europe led the United States 6-1/2 to 1-1/2 - the first time the U.S. has failed to win a match during a day of competition.

Below is a selection of reactions to the day's events.

EUROPE:

Donald: "It was an historic day, but we want it to be an historic week, so the job is certainly not done. We will all celebrate an amazing day, but we'll be back tomorrow morning with the goal of trying to win tomorrow morning's session.

"We'll be getting our guys focused to be back in the saddle, so to speak. But what a day.

"This morning was an amazing performance by the guys (4-0 lead) and this afternoon was tough. The US came back, we knew they would. They had a stretch there in the middle where the momentum was turning their way but man, did we turn it back."

Justin Rose (who won the last two holes to halve his fourballs match):

“That was my moment there on the 18th - I’ve made us a lot of points but I haven’t had many moments like that so that was immense," he said.

“I'm delighted we got something out of that. Last putt of the day, everyone around. We fought really hard and didn’t want to be the only ones to let red get on the board.

"Two down with two to play, this 18th hole into this setting sun has done us proud."

Matt Fitzpatrick (who won his first match after five previous Ryder Cup defeats): "It’s one of the greatest days I’ve ever had on a golf course. It was very, very special from the moment I knew I was partnering this man (Rory McIlroy) and with the start we got off to I couldn’t be happier."

McIlroy (who won both his matches): “Absolutely amazing. For the first nine holes I was trying to hang on to his (Fitzpatrick's) coattails. They made a few birdies then and we had to hang in there but just a great day in front of some amazing fans.

"The fact that the Americans didn't win a full point was incredible and just shows the heart, grit and determination that the European team has. You look at the three matches that went up 18 and how good the 18th was to us.

"It’s an amazing day but it is just one day. There are two days left."

Jon Rahm (who hit two eagles in the last three holes to halve his fourballs): "Nicolai (Hojgaard) telling me to go for it and 'What would Seve do?' – He would have done something spectacular.

UNITED STATES:

Zach Johnson (U.S. captain): "Bottom line is there's been some unforeseen things we have to navigate around - health, congestion, its not an excuse as we have depth. I’ll just say I'm grateful we have a team doctor.

"But we leave here and today is done. About 28 per cent is done, we have 72 per cent left, which is a lot of opportunity. That gives us an ability to go out and show the true character of this team.

"I don’t know if I have any regrets. That’s sport, that’s golf, anyone can beat anyone in a given moment. It didn’t go in our favour today but it doesn’t mean it won’t tomorrow or Sunday."

Scottie Scheffler (world number one who lost one and halved one): "The guys on this team know what they're doing. We have a lot of talented guys, and we're looking to bounce back tomorrow and put up a good fight. That's really all we're looking for."

Justin Thomas (who halved his fourballs): "It's not the start we wanted but fortunately for us we've got a lot of golf left. We'll just go get some sleep, regroup and go try to win as many points as possible tomorrow."

Brooks Koepka (who halved his fourballs): "We birdied 14, 15, 16, 17, 18 and then lost (out) by two. We lost (the victory) to two eagles (from Rahm).

"I want to hit a board and pout just like Jon Rahm did. But, you know, it is what it is. Act like a child. But we're adults. We move on."