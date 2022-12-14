History-makers Morocco eye France upset at World Cup

DOHA: History-making Morocco look to pull off another upset against holders France in the World Cup semi-finals on Wednesday (Dec 14) with Argentina and Lionel Messi lying in wait for the winner.

France know victory against surprise package Morocco would leave them just one win away from becoming the first team in 60 years to successfully defend the trophy.

Didier Deschamps' men are heavy favourites to win at the Al Bayt Stadium but face a Morocco team that have conceded just one goal in a remarkable giant-killing run that has seen them become the first team from Africa ever to reach the last four of a World Cup.

Morocco have already upset 2010 champions Spain and highly rated Portugal on the way to the semi-finals, a record that left France captain Hugo Lloris warning his team-mates against complacency.

"When a team is capable of beating Belgium, Spain and Portugal, and finish top of their group, it is because they have lots of quality on the field and undoubtedly off it too, in terms of cohesion and team spirit," Lloris said.

"They will be formidable opponents, and on top of that there will be a hostile atmosphere in the stadium."

Deschamps' team are closing in on a third World Cup triumph in seven tournaments but will be aware that no team have retained the World Cup since Pele's Brazil performed the feat in 1962.